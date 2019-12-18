Car Stuck In Snow Bank Leads To DWI Charge For Area Man, 25

A man with two prior DWI convictions was allegedly impaired when he crashed into a snowbank in Orange County and was required assistance from New York State Police troopers.

Troopers from the Montgomery barracks spotted a disabled vehicle in a snowbank at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the intersection of Mill Street and Renwick Street, police said.

The driver, 25-year-old Newburgh resident Juvencio Martinez-Rodriguez told troopers that he had hit a patch of ice before skidding into the snowbank.

According to police, while speaking with troopers, Martinez-Rodriguez appeared to be impaired by alcohol, he proceeded to fail several sobriety tests, and he was taken into custody.

At police headquarters, Martinez-Rodriguez took a breathalyzer, and it was determined his blood alcohol content was nearly triple the legal limit.

Martinez-Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI, DWI with two previous convictions in 10 years and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all felonies.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in the City of Newburgh Court on Thursday, Jan. 23 to respond to the charges.

