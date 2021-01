Several patrons and two employees were surprised, but not injured when a vehicle plowed through a Rockland County Plant Fitness.

The incident occurred Saturday, Jan. 9, at the exercise club located at 329 Route 59 in Airmont, said the Ramapo Police.

A view of the damage. Ramapo Police Department

Club employees said the windows and building were covered up and on Monday, Jan. 11, fitness buffs were back exercising again.

