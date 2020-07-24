Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Police & Fire

Car Overturns In Two-Vehicle Rockland Crash

Zak Failla
The driver of a van in Rockland County overturned after being involved in a two-car crash, police said.
The driver of a van in Rockland County overturned after being involved in a two-car crash, police said. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Prospect Street and Fairview Avenue in Nanuet where there was a report of a rollover crash.

Members of the Clarkstown Police Department, Nanuet Fire Department, and paramedics from Nanuet and Rockland Paramedic Service responded to the scene.

Police said that the occupants of both vehicles sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported by paramedics in Nanuet to area hospital for treatment. 

