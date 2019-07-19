Car Overturns After Woman Tries To Pick Up Phone In Hillburn, Police Say

A distracted driver who dropped her cellphone overturned her car while attempting to pick it up in Rockland County, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to a stretch of 2nd Street in Hillburn at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, where there was a report of a one-vehicle crash.

According to police, the driver, whose name was not released by investigators, reported that she dropped her phone, and as she went to pick it up, she crashed the vehicle, which overturned and landed on its roof.

The driver was issued two summons and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Hillburn Justice Court at a later date. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

