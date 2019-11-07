Contact Us
Car Overturns After Crashing Into Retaining Wall In Airmont

Zak Failla
A car overturned in Airmont after striking a retaining wall on a busy street. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A motorist was hospitalized after a car crashed into a retaining wall before landing on its hood in Airmont.

First responders in Ramapo were dispatched to Cragmere Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5, where there was a report of a one-car crash involving a mid-sized Subaru.

Police said that the investigation into the crash determined that the driver struck a retaining wall on the street, causing the vehicle to overturn, landing on the roof.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to good Samaritan Hospital by the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps for treatment as a precaution. Crews from the Tallman Volunteer Fire Department and Rockland Paramedics also responded to the scene to assist.

The roadway was temporarily shut down following the crash, as crews cleaned up the scene and removed the vehicle from the area without further incident.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), "rollovers are dangerous incidents and have a higher fatality rate than other kinds of crashes. Of the nearly 9.1 million passenger car, SUV, pickup, and van crashes in 2010, only 2.1 percent involved a rollover. However, rollovers accounted for nearly 35 percent of all deaths from passenger vehicle crashes in recent years."

