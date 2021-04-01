Car Crashes Off Road, Into Pole In Ramapo

Slick roadways have caused several vehicles to lose control and slide off roadways the last couple of days in Rockland County.

On Monday, Jan. 4, a driver lost control on Conklin Road in the northeast corridor of the Town of Ramapo, caused it to skid off the roadway and into a telephone pole.

Police say no one was injured in the crash.

The same conditions also caused a driver on Sunday, Jan. 3, to lose control on Margetts Road in Chestnut Ridge and another in Ramapo.

