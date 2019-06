No injuries were reported after a car left the roadway and crashed into a telephone pole overnight in Rockland County, police said.

The crash occurred at approximately 1020 p.m, Friday, June 14 on Camp Hill Road, according to Ramapo Police.

Orange and Rockland Utilities were on scene to replace the pole and the roadway was shut down for hour.

