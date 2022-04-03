Contact Us
Car Crashes Into Post Office In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Multiple fire departments responded to the Purchase Post Office after a car crashed into the building.
Multiple fire departments responded to a Westchester County post office after a car crashed into the building.

It happened on Saturday, April 2 in Purchase at the post office located at 3003 Purchase St., officials said.

The Purchase Fire Department, Port Chester Fire Department, and Harrison EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Officials said the car drove into the vestibule of the Purchase Post Office.

No one was injured in the crash, the Purchase Fire Department reported. 

Crews were at the scene for about an hour.

No further details about the crash were provided. 

