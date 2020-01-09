Contact Us
Police & Fire

Car Crashes Into Post In Front Of Popular Bagel Shop In Rockland

A car slammed into a post in front of a Rockland bagel shop. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
A motorist drove over a curb and knocked down a pillar in front of a favorite bagel shop. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Bagel lovers received a little more than just cream cheese when a car hit the front of the popular bagel shop in the area.

The incident happened in Rockland County at around 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, at John's Famous Bagels, at 305 S Little Tor Rd in New City, said the Clarkstown Police.

According to police, the driver of a vehicle drove over a curb and into a post causing it to strike another vehicle.

The New City Fire Department and the building department were on the scene and deemed the building safe to resume business.

No injuries were reported.

