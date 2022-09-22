Car Crashes Into Historic House, Setting Off Fire In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley historic building was destroyed after a vehicle slammed into the structure setting off a fire that destroyed the building.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 3 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 in the Hughsonville hamlet of the town of Wappinger.

According to Wappinger town officials, around 3 a.m., a driver crashed into the Red Barn, built in 1865, a driver crashed into the unoccupied structure causing a fire that rapidly spread through the entire building.

The driver was rescued and reportedly has survived the crash, town officials said.

After the fire was extinguished several fire departments that responded to the call, including Hughsonville, New Hackensack, and Fishkill, the entire structure had to be demolished.

Currently, Route 9D in the area of Marlorville Road is closed as the fire department soaks the remaining embers.

Central Hudson is also installing a temporary utility pole to support the broken one. Power had to be cut off temporarily.

Residents and drivers are asked to avoid this area for the next few hours.

"Our hearts reach out to Rebecca, the owner of the building who was at the scene," town officials said." "She had recently completed renovation work to this once unique building in the Hamlet."

The name of the driver has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

