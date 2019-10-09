Contact Us
Breaking News: Crash Involving Overturned Truck Causes Afternoon Gridlock On I-87 In Rockland
Businesses Busted For Selling Alcohol, E-Cigarettes To Minors In Rockland

Nine out of 13 businesses were cited for violating minimum purchase laws for vape and alcohol products following a compliance check in Rockland, police say. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A number of businesses in Rockland have been cited following a compliance check of local retailers that sell e-cigarette and alcohol products.

The Clarkstown Police Department SMART Sales Unit worked with officers of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (SPCC) to carry out compliance checks of local businesses regarding minimum age purchase laws for e-cigarette (vape) and alcohol products throughout the month of August.

These checks were executed using underage and undercover agents working with the Clarkstown Police and the SPCC.

Of the 13 businesses that were checked, nine were found to be in compliance with minimum age purchase laws, including:

  • DinoMart New City
  • West Clarkstown Mini Mart
  • Food Mart USA
  • Comfort Mart Nanuet
  • Aladdin Vapes
  • Cloud 99 Vapes
  • Citgo Nanuet
  • Nanuet Mini Mart
  • Good Guy Vapes

Police say two businesses were cited for selling vape products to an underage agent:

  • Smoke Shop (170 S. Main Street in New City’s Clarkstown Plaza)
  • Danny Vapor 116 Route 304 Bardonia

Police say two businesses were also cited for selling both vape and alcohol products to an underage agent:

  • Rose’s Deli (189 Main Street in Nanuet)
  • Gulf Mart (279 S. Little Tor Road in New City)

Employees of these businesses were arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, a Class A misdemeanor, and second-degree unlawful dealing with a child, a Class B misdemeanor.

“The Clarkstown Police Department is aware of the dramatic increase in the usage of vape devices amongst our youth,” said department officials. “We will continue to enforce all applicable laws regarding this matter and all matters to protect the children of our community.”

