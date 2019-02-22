Burglary Suspect Caught After Struggle With Woman In Nyack, Police Say

A burglary suspect has been caught after a struggle with a Nyack woman led to his arrest, police say.

Orangetown Police responded to the area of Nyack Plaza on Thursday, Feb. 21 around 1:45 p.m. on the report of a burglary. The female victim stated that a man unlawfully entered her residence at Nyack Plaza Apartments before grabbing her purse and attempting to leave with it.

The victim further stated that a struggle ensued when trying to reclaim her purse, resulting in an injury to her hand. The man then allegedly threw the purse on the floor and fled the residence, police said.

Officers located and identified the suspect, 30-year-old Karl Dubuisson of Nyack, who was still in the area of the apartments. Dubuisson was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree burglary, a felony

Second-degree attempted robbery, a felony

Third-degree assault, a misdemeanor

Dubuisson was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Desir in Spring Valley Justice Court and remanded to Rockland County Jail. He is scheduled to return to Nyack Court on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

