Burglary Suspect At Large After Being Chased By Homeowner In Tarrytown

A suspect is at large after he escaped from a homeowner who chased him following a burglary at a Westchester residence, police say.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, at approximately 1:45 p.m. the Tarrytown Police Department received a call for a burglary which just occurred inside a residence on Wildey Street.

Further information was received that the homeowner was actively chasing the suspect westbound on Wildey Street towards Cortlandt Street., police said.

Multiple units responded to the area and located the homeowner who reported that he lost sight of the suspect on Wildey Street in the area of McDonald’s.

Further investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Westchester County Police Department, the Sleepy Hollow Police Department and the New York State Police.

The male, shown in the photo above, is also a suspect in several past burglaries within the Village of Tarrytown, police said.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the below individual is asked to contact the Tarrytown Police Detective Division at 914.631.5544.

