Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Burglary Suspect At Large After Being Chased By Homeowner In Tarrytown

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the burglary suspect.
A look at the burglary suspect. Photo Credit: Tarrytown Police Department

A suspect is at large after he escaped from a homeowner who chased him following a burglary at a Westchester residence, police say.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, at approximately 1:45 p.m. the Tarrytown Police Department received a call for a burglary which just occurred inside a residence on Wildey Street.

Further information was received that the homeowner was actively chasing the suspect westbound on Wildey Street towards Cortlandt Street., police said.

Multiple units responded to the area and located the homeowner who reported that he lost sight of the suspect on Wildey Street in the area of McDonald’s.

Further investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Westchester County Police Department, the Sleepy Hollow Police Department and the New York State Police.

The male, shown in the photo above, is also a suspect in several past burglaries within the Village of Tarrytown, police said.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the below individual is asked to contact the Tarrytown Police Detective Division at 914.631.5544.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.