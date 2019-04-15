Building Inspector In Area Charged With Sexual Abuse, Forcible Touching

Port Jervis officials have announced that the city's building inspector has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse and forcible touching.

David J. Rivera, 39, of Port Jervis, was arrested on Thursday, April 11, by the Port Jervis City and Deerpark Town police departments following a joint investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual contact, said Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden.

Rivera was charged by both police departments. In Port Jervis, he was charged with two counts of forcible touching, two counts of sexual abuse and harassment. In the Town of Deerpark he was charged with three counts of forcible touching and three counts of sexual abuse, police said.

Rivera was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $2.000 cash bail for the charges filed in the City of Port Jervis and $2,500 cash bail for charges filed in the Town of Deerpark.

The City of Port Jervis Mayor Kelly Decker said the Common Council and the Mayor’s Office have been and will continue, to cooperate with law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office.

"Pending the completion of that investigation, Mr. Rivera is being placed on administrative leave," said Decker. "The Mayor’s Office is working with the experienced staff in the building department as well as our city engineer to continue smooth operations of that department during Mr. Rivera’s absence."

In February, Rivera was charged with harassment following a bar fight that included his wife and the daughter of his secretary, who accused Rivera of sexual harassment at work. Those charges were deemed unfounded, following an investigation. Since then additional victims have allegedly come forward.

If anyone needs assistance from the building department, they may reach department personnel at 845-858-4080 or email pjbdsecretary@gmail.com for questions or to set up an appointment.

Anyone with information pertaining to the sexual abuse incidents is encouraged to contact detectives at 845-858-4003.

