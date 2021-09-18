Boyfriend Of Missing New York Woman Has Disappeared, Police Say

The parents of a man who has been declared a “person of interest” in the disappearance of a New York woman missing for weeks told police they hadn’t seen him in days, a police spokesman said.

Long Island native Brian Laundrie, age 23, now of North Port, Florida, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito of Blue Point, in Suffolk County has not been seen since Tuesday, Sept. 14, said police.

According to the North Port Police, detectives went to the home of Laundrie on Friday, Sept. 17, after his parents summoned them to their home.

North Port Police said in a statement Friday evening they are currently searching for Laundrie along with the FBI.

"Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown," an attorney for Laundrie's family said in a statement. "The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian."

The department said they have been trying to speak with Laundrie's family for six days. Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail, they added.

"It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime," North Port Police said. "We are not currently working on a crime investigation. We are now working on a multiple missing person investigation."

North Port Police tweeted on Friday afternoon that officers were "currently speaking with the Laundrie family at their request."

Friday night, Chief Todd Garrison said on Twitter: “The conversation at the Laundrie home is complete. Once we have the details, a statement will be made. We ask for calm!”

While officers were inside the Laundrie's home, people outside shouted insults at Laundrie, and yelled, “Where is Gabby?”, The New York Times reported.

Gabrielle Petito with her boyfriend who has been named a person of interest. Gabrielle Petito/Instagram

Steve Bertolino, an East Islip lawyer for Laundrie, said in a statement the F.B.I. had removed property from the home in an effort to find Laundrie.

The couple left Long Island in early July for a cross-country trip in her 2012 Ford Transit van.

Petito, who was last known to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in late August, was reported missing to Suffolk County Police on Saturday, Sept. 1, by her mother after last being heard from on Monday, Aug. 30.

Laundrie returned home to North Port in Petito's van on Wednesday, Sept. 1, without Gabby.

He has refused to speak with the police or the FBI about her whereabouts since returning.

North Port Police posted a missing person statement for Laundrie late Friday saying he was last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

Petito is a white female, approximately 5-feet-5 inches tall and 110 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads "let it be."

Gabrielle Petito Suffolk County Police

Laundrie is a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and short brown hair, trimmed facial hair, North Port police said.

Anyone with information surrounding this case should contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

This continues to be a breaking story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

To share this story, click on the Facebook icon below.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.