Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Bones In Bag Left At State Line Lookout On Palisades ID'd As Human Remains, More Found

Jerry DeMarco
The discovery was made Monday at the State Line Lookout in Alpine.
The discovery was made Monday at the State Line Lookout in Alpine. Photo Credit: COURTESY: thingsyoumustknow.com

UPDATE: Bones found in a bag at the State Line Lookout atop the Palisades in Alpine were identified as human remains -- as well as those found along with some personal items nearby, authorities said Wednesday.

"The remains will be submitted to a lab for identification and will be compared to missing persons records," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Employees arriving for work at a lookout snack stand on Monday found the bones in a bag tied to the door, the prosecutor previously said.

"The individual who left the bag of remains on the snack stand door was located and directed law enforcement officers to the location where the remains were found," he said Wednesday.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, the remains were given to the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office to be analyzed and the prosecutor's Cold Case Unit was investigating along with Palisades Interstate Parkway Police.

A man jumped to his death last week from the lookout, which is nearly 500 feet above the Hudson River and across from Yonkers.

******

SEE: Police watched helplessly as a suicidal man stepped from a ledge atop the Palisades near the New Jersey/New York state line and fell more than 400 feet to his death Friday morning, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/englewood/police-fire/interstate-parkway-police-watch-helplessly-as-suicidal-man-55-plunges-to-death-on-palisades/771128/

