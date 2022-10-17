Bones Found On Hiking Trail In Area, Police Say

An investigation was conducted after bones were discovered on a Hudson Valley hiking trail.

The bones were found in Orange County in the area of Route 218 on Saturday, Oct. 15 on a trail in the town of Cornwall at Storm King State Park.

According to Cornwall Police Chief Todd Hazard, after the discovery, the department contacted the state park police as well as the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office for examination.

"I'm 99 percent the bones belong to an animal," Hazard said. "I see these types of bones all of the time when I'm out hunting."

Park police will investigate. Hazard said they are awaiting results from the Medical Examiner's Office.

