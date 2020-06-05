Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Body Found Inside Hillcrest Home Destroyed By Fire, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
One person was found dead inside a home that was destroyed by fire. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
One person was found dead inside a home that was engulfed in flames when police arrived.

The fire in Rockland County was discovered around 1:06 a.m., Wednesday, May 6, when Ramapo Police responded to a report of a structure fire at North Pascack Road and Ewing Avenue in Hillcrest.

When officers arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames, said Ramapo Police.

The Spring Valley Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Hillcrest and Nanuet fire departments.

Once the fire was extinguished, a check of the interior found one occupant dead inside, police said.

At this time the identity of the victim is unknown, as the house is apparently abandoned, police added.

The Ramapo Police Investigations Division responded to the scene and was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriffs Office Fire Investigation Unit.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown. RPD investigators are working with the Rockland County Medical Examiners Office in an attempt to identify the victim.

Anyone with information may call the Ramapo Police Department at (845) 357-2400.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

