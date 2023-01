State Police are not commenting after a man's body was discovered on a Hudson Valley trail.

The body was found in Ulster County in Plattekill early Monday, Jan. 2, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail.

State police declined to comment on the incident.

"It is an open case," Trooper Steven Nevel said. "No comment to be made at this time."

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

