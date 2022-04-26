Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Boater In Area Rescued From Sinking Ship On Long Island Sound

Special ops team members saved a man from a boat that was sinking in New Rochelle.
Video has been released of a daring rescue after NYPD special ops officers made a save of a man on a sinking boat on the Long Island Sound off the shore in Westchester.

Members of the New York Police Department were called in to make a rescue in New Rochelle after his boat went down in the Sound, officials said.

The incident happened early on Thursday, April 21.

According to the NYPD, rescue swimmers were able to make quick contact with the boater, who was transferred to a Coast Guard boat nearby and taken to shore safely.

No injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the ship to go down.

