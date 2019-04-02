BMW Driver Gives False Name To Officer In Route 59 Stop, Police Say

The driver of a BMW is facing charges after he allegedly gave a false name to officers during a stop on Route 59, police say.

Orangetown Police say they initiated a traffic stop in the Village of Nyack after observing the driver of a white 2013 BMW commit a traffic violation on Thursday, March 28 around 2:45 p.m.

During the stop, police say the driver allegedly provided a false name and identity.

Upon further investigation, the operator was identified as 38-year-old Jeffrey Jeune of the Town of Woodbury in Orange County. Police discovered official supporting documents in the vehicle that contradicted the false identity Jeune originally provided.

A check with the DMV also revealed that Jeune was driving with a suspended license, police say.

Jean was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he was charged with:

Second-degree criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor

Jean was released on bail and is scheduled to return to Nyack Justice Court on April 30.

