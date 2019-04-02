Contact Us
Police & Fire

BMW Driver Gives False Name To Officer In Route 59 Stop, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Orangetown Police Department (26 W. Orangeburg Road)
Orangetown Police Department (26 W. Orangeburg Road) Photo Credit: Google Maps

The driver of a BMW is facing charges after he allegedly gave a false name to officers during a stop on Route 59, police say.

Orangetown Police say they initiated a traffic stop in the Village of Nyack after observing the driver of a white 2013 BMW commit a traffic violation on Thursday, March 28 around 2:45 p.m.

During the stop, police say the driver allegedly provided a false name and identity.

Upon further investigation, the operator was identified as 38-year-old Jeffrey Jeune of the Town of Woodbury in Orange County. Police discovered official supporting documents in the vehicle that contradicted the false identity Jeune originally provided.

A check with the DMV also revealed that Jeune was driving with a suspended license, police say.

Jean was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he was charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor
  • Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor

Jean was released on bail and is scheduled to return to Nyack Justice Court on April 30.

