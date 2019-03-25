Bloomingburg Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Pine Bush Woman

A local woman had to be airlifted to the Westchester Medical Center on Sunday night after being involved in a head-on collision that left a second driver dead.

New York State Police in Wurtsboro are investigating a fatal crash that occurred shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 on Burlingham Road in Mamakating.

Police said that the preliminary investigation determined that a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Bloomingburg resident William Truex, 24, was traveling southbound when he crossed over into the other lane, crashing into a pick-up truck being driven by Pine Bush resident Melissa Delrosso.

Both Truex and Delrosso were transported to the Orange Regional Medical Center, where Truex was pronounced dead. Delrosso, 36, was airlifted to the Westchester Medical Center with multiple fractures.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

