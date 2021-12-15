Biker Riding On Sidewalk Nearly Strikes Mom, Kids In Region, Police Say

A Westchester man was arrested for allegedly riding his motorcycle on an area sidewalk, almost running down pedestrians.

According to the Yonkers Police, Danny Martinez is facing reckless endangerment charges for almost striking a mom and her kids as he races up and down a sidewalk on his cycle.

The department said they have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and said "We may not be everywhere all the time, but eventually you will get caught!"

To watch the video, click here.

