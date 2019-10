A bicyclist received minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Route 303 in Tappan.

The incident took place around 1:50 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, where Route 303 meets with Oak Tree Drive, the Orangetown Police said.

The rider was transported to Nyack Hospital, said Det. Sgt. James Sullivan.

The driver stayed on the scene.

