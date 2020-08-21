Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Bicyclist Not Wearing Helmet Injured In Crash With Car In Ramapo

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A bicyclist not wearing a helmet suffered a head injury after being struck by a car while riding on a busy Sloatsburg roadway.
A bicyclist not wearing a helmet suffered a head injury after being struck by a car while riding on a busy Sloatsburg roadway. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A bicyclist not wearing a helmet was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Rockland County, closing down a busy roadway.

Police and paramedics from Ramapo responded to Orange Turnpike in Sloatsburg near the intersection of Liberty Rock Road early on Thursday, Aug. 20, when a driver from Sloatsburg struck a bicyclist, police said.

The bicyclist was transported to Nyack Hospital by Springhill Ambulance with a head injury.

According to police, lanes were forced to be closed for a crash investigation, and it was down to one lane in each direction on Orange Turnpike for several hours. The road has since been reopened. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.