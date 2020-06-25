Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Bicyclist Dies After Being Struck By SUV In Area

Kathy Reakes
Police say a bicyclist was killed after being struck by an SUV in the Town of Goshen
Police say a bicyclist was killed after being struck by an SUV in the Town of Goshen

A bicyclist was killed after being struck by an SUV.

The accident took place around 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, in Orange County in the town of Goshen.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Craigville Road and Johnson Road when a man riding the bicycle was struck by the vehicle, according to Goshen Police.

The unidentified man was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Goshen Police said.

The man's identity is expected to be released later today following an autopsy, along with additional details of the crash, police said. 

Police said the man was wearing a helmet.

Following the crash, Craigville Road was closed for much of the afternoon between Ridge and Hulstown Road while an investigation was conducted. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

