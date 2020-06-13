Bear Sighting Forces Temporary Closure Of Golf Course In Hudson Valley

For the fourth time in as many days, a black bear sighting was reported in Westchester.

This time, the bears took a trip to an area golf course.

The large black bear was spotted at the Maple Moor Golf Course on North Street in White Plains on Thursday, June 11, forcing the club to temporarily shut down for the safety of golfers playing rounds.

It marks the fourth sighting this week, after reports of similar instances in Hastings, Greenburgh, an Scarsdale.

It is unclear if it is one black bear that has been taking a tour of Westchester or multiple bears making the rounds.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has previously said that unless a bear acts aggressively, it (or they) will be permitted to continue roaming freely.

According to the New York DEC, “though rarely seen by most New Yorkers, black bears are valued by hunters, photographers, and wildlife watchers.

“Be especially cautious around cubs, as mother bears are very protected,” officials said. “Never run from a bear; stay calm, speak in a loud and calm voice, and slowly back away from a safe distance. Make loud noises by shouting or banging pots to scare the bear away.

“Many people enjoy just knowing that bears are present in New York. For many, black bears symbolize wilderness and wildness, but increasingly, bears can be found in semi-rural environments, agricultural areas, and occasionally in urban centers.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.