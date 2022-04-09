Bank Robbery Suspect On Run After Making Off With Cash, Police Say

A man who allegedly robbed an M&T bank in the region is on the run after making off with cash.

The robbery took place in Sullivan County around 1:20 p.m., Friday, April 8 at the bank located in Monticello at 4446 Route 42, said the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Witness told sheriff’s detectives that a white male wearing an orange shirt and no mask entered the bank and passed a note to the teller stating he had a gun and demanded money, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect then fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash, the department said.

The Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for the suspect identified as Jefferson County resident Charles Pratt, age 33, of Watertown.

He is described as being 5-feet-11, 175 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Pratt is believed to be driving a stolen charcoal gray 2015 Ford Explorer LTD with license plate number KMM1568, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle was spotted overnight in Manhattan and Queens.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect is asked to call 911 or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 845-794-7100.

