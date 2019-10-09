Contact Us
Police & Fire

Baby From Westchester Found Dead In New York City

A 6-month-old baby from Westchester was found dead in New York City.

The baby girl was found around 1:15 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, inside a Bronx apartment at Butler Houses on Webster Avenue in Claremont Village, said the New York City Police Department.

The child, identified by police as Ziebella Thorne-Young of Ridge Avenue in Yonkers, was sleeping in the same bed as her 5-year-old cousin who reportedly accidentally rolled over onto her, smothering the baby, said the New York Post.

A 6-month-old baby from Yonkers was found dead inside a Bronx apartment building.

The infant was rushed to BronxCare Health System, where she was pronounced dead, NYPD said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. NYPD officials said the death is under investigation. There have been no arrests.

The baby was staying at her aunt’s apartment when she died, police said. The mother has not been identified.

