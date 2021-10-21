Contact Us
Police & Fire

Authorities Ask Public's Help In Investigation Of Theft At Area Business

Kathy Reakes
Email me
The suspect and the items stolen.
The suspect and the items stolen. Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement investigators are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection to the thefts from an area business.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau is investigating an incident involving the theft of sanding and plow equipment from a local business in the Town of LaGrange. 

According to Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place around 7:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15.

During the incident the following items were stolen:

  • Western snowplow, Model 810 Wideout Plow;
  • Three Western snowplows, 9’6” stainless steel V-Plows;
  • Three stainless steel sanders, possibly Western. 

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820 or the DCSO TIP LINE at 845-605-2583.

