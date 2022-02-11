Contact Us
Authorities Across NY To Step Up Impaired Driving Patrols Over Super Bowl Weekend

Law enforcement agencies across New York will step up patrols over Super Bowl weekend in an effort to target impaired driving.
State officials said the enforcement campaign will begin Friday, Feb. 11, and continue through Monday, Feb. 14.

The goal of the campaign is to reduce alcohol and drug-related crashes.

"As we prepare to travel and get together with friends and family for an exciting Super Bowl Weekend, we are deploying law enforcement to make road travel as safe as possible," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Be sure to kick off the weekend by planning ahead for a safe ride home and avoid the costly and possibly deadly consequences of drinking and driving."

Officials said that during the campaign last year, authorities issued 26,127 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations across the state, including 846 arrests for driving while intoxicated.

