At Least Six Injured When Driver Plows Into Family At 7-Eleven In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
At least six people were injured when a car plowed into a 7-Eleven store.
At least six people were injured when a car plowed into a 7-Eleven store. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

This story has been updated.

At least a half-dozen people were injured when a car drove into a family of seven, including five children, at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Rockland.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the store located at 75 Central Highway in Garnerville, according to multiple sources.

ABC News 7 is reporting that a man intentionally plowed into a family after the father of the family asked the man to stop smoking and became enraged, a store employee said.

The man then reportedly got into his vehicle and plowed into all seven, including a baby carriage and into the store, the news channel reported.

Haverstraw police, who are at the scene of the crash, were not available for comment.

Some of the injuries are believed to be serious, and one is deemed life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

