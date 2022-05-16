Contact Us
Argument Leads To Stabbing With Sword In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Zak Failla
The incident happened at 216 Woodworth Ave.
The incident happened at 216 Woodworth Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 58-year-old man in Westchester was hospitalized after being stabbed with a sword during a dispute with his roommate, police said.

In Yonkers, officers responded to a reported assault between two men in a multi-family home on Woodworth Avenue on Sunday, May 15.

According to a spokesperson from the Yonkers Police Department, an argument between the two men led to one attacking the other with a sword, ultimately stabbing him in the stomach.

Police said that the 58-year-old man was hospitalized and listed in stable condition, while his 44-year-old roommate was taken into custody by officers without incident and faces a felony assault charge.

The names of the perpetrator or victim have not been released by police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

