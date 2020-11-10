Argument In Driveway Lands One Man In Hospital For PCP, Another In Cuffs, Police Say

A fight between two men, including one from the Hudson Valley, landed one in the hospital and the other in handcuffs in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 12:10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, when Wilton Police responded to a home on Westport Road for a suspicious person complaint, said Wilton Police Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson.

According to Phillipson, when officers arrived on the scene they found two men standing in the middle of a driveway arguing with each other.

One 29-year-old man was transported to Norwalk Hospital for being high on PCP, said Phillipson.

The other man, identified as Mirza Vucetovic, 23, of Monroe in Orange County, was arrived for DUI.

Vucetovic was released on a promise to appear and will appear in court in January 2021.

