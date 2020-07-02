Area Woman Wanted For Murder In Tennessee Nabbed By Police

An area woman wanted for a murder committed out of state was nabbed by police.

Orange County resident Diana Grosso, 59 of Otisville, was apprehended on Wednesday, July 1, by New York State Police and the City of Middletown Police Department, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, Grosso was wanted as a fugitive from justice for second-degree murder in Crossville, Tennessee.

An extradition warrant was issued from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in Crossville.

Grosso was remanded to the Orange County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

