Area Woman Stopped On I-87 Drove Drunk With BAC Twice Legal Limit, Police Say

Zak Failla
New York State Police troopers arrested a woman with a blood alcohol content double the legal limit. Photo Credit: File

A traffic stop on the New York Thruway led to the arrest of an area woman who was allegedly driving with a  blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit, state police said.

Troopers in Orange County stopped Harriman resident Heather MacMahon, 50, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, in New Windsor when she committed several vehicle and traffic violations.

According to police, during the subsequent stop, troopers determined that MacMahon was allegedly intoxicated and after failing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, a breathalyzer determined her blood alcohol content was .18 percent.

MacMahon was taken into custody and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and cited for several vehicle and traffic violations.

Following her processing, police said that MacMahon was released to a sober third-party and scheduled to appear in the Town of New Windsor Court on Tuesday, Jan. 21 to respond to the charge.

