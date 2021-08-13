Area Woman Nabbed For Writing Fake Prescriptions, Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman who worked at an area doctor's office has been arrested for allegedly illegally issuing narcotic prescriptions to multiple patients.

Dutchess County resident Alison Albertson, age 53, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 4, following a yearlong investigation.

The joint probe was conducted by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and the US Drug Enforcement Administration, said Frank Tasciotti, assistant director of the task force.

Alberson was employed for several years as an office assistant at the Office of Dr. Anthony Sarayno located on Alexander Drive in the Town of Hyde Park.

In the fall of 2020, the task force was alerted to Albertson illegally issuing narcotic prescriptions to multiple patients and an investigation was opened.

During the investigation, the task force was able to identify multiple prescriptions that were issued illegally to multiple patients, which Albertson was responsible for sending electronically to local pharmacies without the knowledge of the doctor, Tasciotti said.

Alberton was charged with three counts of criminal impersonation of a licensed physician.

She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The task force was assisted by:

DEA-NY Strike Force Tactical Diversion Squad

New York State Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement

The town of Hyde Park Police Department

Additional charges may be pending.

