Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Car Crashes Into Coffee Shop After Chase In Suffern
Police & Fire

Area Woman Found Dead In Apartment After Fire

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman.
Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Automatic6517

Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers in Orange County responded to a building fire on Robbins Road in Mount Hope at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, New York State Police.

Local fire departments quickly extinguished the blaze.

During a search of the building, a tenant, identified as Shaun Schiffinger, was found dead in her apartment, police said.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the following agencies:

  • Bullville Fire Department
  • Silverlake Fire Department
  • Pocatello Fire Department
  • Mechanics Fire Department
  • Orange County Fire Investigation Unit
  • Orange County Sheriff’s Office 
  • The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.