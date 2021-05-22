Area Woman Drove Drunk With BAC More Than Three Times Legal Limit, Police Say

A woman from the Hudson Valley driving erratically was busted with a blood alcohol content more than triple the legal limit during a traffic stop, New York State Police announced.

New York State Police received a report of an erratic driver who was traveling northbound on I-87 at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, Troop T Commander Jennifer Gottstine said.

Troopers in Greene County were able to locate the driver, later identified as Putnam County resident Maggie Deperna, age 36, of Mahopac, and stopped her after she committed a traffic violation on I-87, according to police.

Police said that during the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Deperna was intoxicated, and she was transported to State Police headquarters in Albany, where it was determined her blood alcohol content was .27 percent, nearly four times the legal limit of 0.8 percent.

Deperna was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. She was released to a sober third party and scheduled to return to the Town of New Baltimore Court on Tuesday, June 15.

