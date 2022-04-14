Area Woman Dies After Crashing Car Into River

A local woman who drove her car into a river in the area has died from her injuries.

Northern Westchester resident Marcia Villa, age 48, of Ossining, died late Wednesday, April 13, said Kieran O'Leary of the Westchester County Police.

The incident took place in Croton-on-Hudson around 11 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, officials said.

MTA Police observed a vehicle in the water south of the Croton-Harmon Train Station in the Croton River, said O'Leary.

A witness confirmed that a vehicle drove into the water with at least one person still inside, police said.

Multiple police and fire departments responded, including the WCPD Aviation Unit, O'Leary added

Villa was found inside her vehicle in the Croton River by local fishermen who could not remove her. She was later rescued by Croton-on-Hudson firefighters, the fire department said.

The circumstances of what caused her to drive from the parking lot into the river remain under investigation, O'Leary said.

