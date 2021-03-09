Area Woman Arrested For Burglary, Possession Of Pot, Police Say

An area woman was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a home and spitting and kicking a state trooper after she was caught inside a home she didn't own.

Jeanette Wright, age 32, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Saturday, March 6, after a state trooper responded to Stony Ford Road in Campbell Hall for a burglary in progress, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

When the trooper arrived, he spotted Wright inside the residence. When she came to a side door where the trooper met her Wright said she had entered the wrong house and attempted to walk away, Nevel said.

The trooper told her that she could not leave. At that point, Wright began to scream expletives at the trooper and said that she was leaving and that the trooper could not make her stay.

While being detained she resisted and threatened to spit on the trooper. The trooper was able to place her into custody.

An investigation revealed that while being escorted to the trooper’s vehicle, Wright began to kick and spit at the trooper.

The homeowner arrived and said he did not know Wright and did not give her permission to enter his home.

Wright was charged with:

Burglary

Obstruction of governmental administration

Resisting arrest

She was also found to be in possession of Marijuana and was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Hamptonburgh Town Court on Wednesday, March 24.

