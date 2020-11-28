Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Area Woman Accused Of Violating Protective Order

Kathy Reakes
A Saugerties woman was arrested for violating a protective order.
An area woman has been arrested for allegedly violating a stay-away order of protection and becoming involved in a family dispute.

Ulster County resident Katherine Moreira, 40, of Saugerties, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 23, after Saugerties Police responded to a call for a domestic in progress at the Skyline Drive Apartments in the Town of Saugerties, said Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Upon arrival, officers conducted an interview with Moreira who reported being involved in a dispute with other family members that were present. 

A file check on Moreira revealed that there was an active Stay-Away-Order of protection in place prohibiting Moreira from having any contact with one of the parties involved in the dispute, Sinagra said.

As a result, Moreira was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and charged with felony criminal contempt of a court order.

Moreira was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.

