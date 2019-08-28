Area Woman Accused Of Assaulting 5-Month-Old

A mother in the is behind bars after striking and throwing her infant daughter in area, police said.

Officers from the Monticello Police Department responded to a local home shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, where there was a report that a 5-month-old girl had been assaulted.

Police said that Monticello resident Christina Petrocelli, 31, intentionally struck the infant and then tossed her, which resulted in facial swelling, bruising, and a laceration on the inside of her daughter’s mouth.

The infant was treated at the scene by Moblie Medic Paramedics and immediately flown by helicopter to the Westchester Medical Center for additional treatment. Investigators noted that the infant is currently in stable condition and is recovering.

Petrocelli was arrested at the scene, and while in custody, broke a door after she intentionally kicked it and damaged a wall clock. She was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

Following her arraignment in Monticello Justice Court, Petrocelli was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail. She is due back in court later this year.

