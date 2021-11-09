Area Resident Seriously Injured In Crash That Caused I-84 Closure

Police are asking the public for help with information regarding a 4-vehicle crash that caused life-threatening injuries to one passenger and closed I-84 for hours.

The crash took place around 2:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8, on I-84 in Danbury, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to troopers, the crash occurred when the four vehicles were traveling west on I-84 and traffic began to slow for congestion.

As the slowdown began, the fourth vehicle collied with the third vehicle, forcing it off the roadway and down an embankment and into a tree.

The fourth vehicle continue straight and then hit the back of the second vehicle, which became out of control and hit the back of the first vehicle in the group, troopers said.

Life-threatening injuries to Putnam County resident Reyna Navidad, age 42, of Mahopac, are suspected as a result of this collision, troopers said.

Any witnesses to this collision or persons with information are asked to contact Trooper Albohn at 203-267-2200.

