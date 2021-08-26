Area Police Arrest Man For Squirting White Liquid On Four Women

A 27-year-old man was apprehended after allegedly squirting a white liquid meant to mimic semen on multiple women in Westchester, police said.

The New Rochelle Police Department received a report from a woman shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 who stated that she was walking on North Avenue earlier and was followed by a suspicious man.

As she boarded the bus, a second passenger said that “he threw something on your back,” and she spotted him walking away toward Main Street.

The suspect, later identified as New Rochelle resident Marco Medina, and multiple other victims came forward.

New Rochelle Deputy Police Commissioner Cosmo Costa said that a total of four victims have been identified, two of whom were victimized three times each.

“In all of the incidents the suspect squirted an unknown white liquid, intended to mimic semen, out of a squirt bottle onto the back of the victim,” Costa said. "A lab analysis of the substance collected in one incident revealed no DNA.”

Medina was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of obscenity.

The remaining incidents remain under investigation by New Rochelle Police detectives, and additional charges are anticipated. Check Daily Voice for updates.

