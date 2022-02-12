Area Man, Woman Charged After Probe Of Drug Shipments Through Mail

Two Hudson Valley residents were arrested following an investigation into a home receiving shipments of drugs through the mail.

Orange County residents Muhammad Iftikhar, age 42, and Maria Younis, age 39, both of Goshen, were arrested following the investigation, which concluded on Tuesday, Feb. 8, New York State Police reported.

Police said the two were arrested after a search warrant was executed at the Goshen residence, and law enforcement seized more than 50 grams of anabolic steroids and more than 20 grams of MDMA.

Authorities said the investigation was conducted by State Police in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Police said Iftikhar was charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance -- Hallucinogenic substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance – Hallucinogenic substance with intent to sell

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Younis was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, authorities reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.