Area Man Nabbed For Burglary Of Auto Glass Business, Police Say

An area man has been charged with allegedly burglarizing a business and then stealing a car to get away.

Sullivan County resident Trevor Tompkins, age 25, of Monticello, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 29 for the Thursday, Nov. 11 robbery, police said.

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police Department, Tompkins was arrested following an investigation in which he was caught on video surveillance.

The burglary took place around 4 a.m. at the Safelite Auto Glass store at 51 Forestburg Road in the Village of Monticello, Johnstone said.

Tompkins broke into the business through a bay window and then stole a 2021 Ford Van belonging to the business, he added.

He then drove the stolen van to Elk Drive, also located in the Village of Monticello, where he abandoned the van and stole a 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander that had been left running by its owner to warm up, Johnstone said.

Tompkins then eventually drove the second vehicle to Dunbar Road where it was later found abandoned and in a damaged condition by Monticello Police.

He was charged with:

Burglary

Two counts of grand larceny

Petit larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property

Criminal mischief

Obstructing governmental administration.

In accordance with state bail reform, Tompkins was released on an appearance ticket pending further court action.

