Area Man Nabbed After Stabbing Store Employee In Head, Face During Robbery, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was apprehended by state police for allegedly stabbing a convenience store employee man in the head and face during a robbery.

The robbery and attack took place around 4:40 a.m., Saturday, July 10, in Ulster County at the Valero Gas Station in Ellenville, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, state police responded to the store at 109 Main Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in the head, face, and arm, during the robbery.

When police arrived they found the employee had been stabbed in the face, head, and arm.

The employee was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Nevel said.

Police quickly arrested Enrique Jimenez-Rivera, age 29, of Ellenville and charged him with:

Robbery

Assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Jimenez-Rivera was remanded to the Ulster County Jail.

The state police and the Ellenville Police Department were assisted by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

