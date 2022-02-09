Area Man Convicted Of DWI By Jury

A Hudson Valley man has been convicted of DWI and traffic offenses after turning off his headlights while driving to avoid being seen by police.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced that Allan Jones, age 27, of Warwick, was convicted by a jury on Monday, Jan. 31.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that on Monday, Dec. 27, in the Town of Warwick, Jones drove a vehicle in a reckless fashion while turning off his headlights in an effort to avoid detection by the police.

Officers were eventually able to stop Jones’s car, which struck a police vehicle in the process, the DA's Office said.

Jones failed a series of roadside field sobriety tests and then submitted to a blood draw which was analyzed and revealed the presence of both alcohol and marijuana, prosecutors said.

During sentencing in April, Jones faces up to a year in the Orange County Jail, as well as mandated revocation of his driving privileges.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the New York State Police and the Town of Warwick Police for their investigation and the arrest of the defendant.

“Intoxicated motorists pose a risk and endanger officers who seek to keep our roads safe,” said Hoovler.

