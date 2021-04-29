Area Man Charged With Violating Protective Order, Burglary

A man was arrested by New York State Police for allegedly violating a protective order, burglary, and a host of other charges.

Dutchess County resident Russell J. Hines, age 45, of Pleasant Valley, was arrested on Tuesday, April 27, for the incident which took place on Wednesday, March 10, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation revealed that Hines on March 10, 2021, illegally entered the dwelling of the victim and initiated a physical domestic dispute, said Hicks.

During the incident, Hines destroyed property inside the residence, and physically assaulted the victim while stealing the cell phone in which the victim was trying to call 911 for help, he added.

An active order of protection was also in place.

Hines was charged with:

Burglary

Robbery

Two counts of criminal contempt

Endangering the welfare of a child

Reckless endangerment

Hines was arraigned and remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $75,000 secure bond, or $200,000 partially secure bond.

He is scheduled to appear before the court on Friday, April 30.

